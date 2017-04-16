Article 181 of the Constitution about religious services states that "wages and pensions of those supplying religious services will be paid by the state."

Rutten thinks this should be abolished: "We propose a real separation between Church and State. We want to change this article, in order to have the different religions find their own cash." This is the case in a whole lot of other countries, where the cash comes from donations by individuals or organisations.

Rutten makes a comparison with Greenpeace, NGO's or other organisations. "They receive donations from different players. We think the same principle should apply to religions." Rutten's proposal comes after the recent controversy about a couple of mosques in Belgium, which allegedly "spread messages of hate". The Flemish Interior Minister Liesbeth Homans even voiced her intention to withdraw recognition from the Beringen mosque which would imply the scrapping of government funds.