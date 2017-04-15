The first fire broke out even before midnight, at the Plantin and Moretuslei. Fire services found two children's buggies on fire in the entrance hall of an apartment.

A second call came in shortly after midnight, about a blaze in the Van Maerlantstraat in the city centre. Ten people had to flee the house. Four of them were transported to hospital; one is still fighting for his life. The fire left the stairhall gutted, the house was declared unfit for habitation.

Two more fires were reported around 3AM. A burning mattress was found outside a house in the Sint-Lambertusstraat, while a cargo bike was burning outside a house in the Boomgaardstraat. Both fires were easily put out.