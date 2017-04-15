Everybody agrees that company cars are an important contributing factor to traffic congestion on Belgian roads. Various attempts - ideas or real measures - have been made to look for alternatives and stop the ballooning number of company cars, but new figures now show they have never been so popular. The figures apply to newly registered cars, these often replace older cars, but even then this means 40 extra company cars per day.

Higher cycle grants, tax benefits for those buying an electric bicycle, employers promoting different kinds of transport for employees, such as cheap season tickets for public transport: nothing seems to work to stop the growing number of company cars on our roads.

Belgians love their cars: apart from the number of company cars, private purchases were also up with 8 percent, though this may be linked to the recovering economy and the better economic prospects.