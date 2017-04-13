A suspicious package had been found in a post office van parked by the old Ghent library building. The army bomb disposal squad was called in. Local transport company De Lijn was forced to reroute services, but a shopping mall in the vicinity wasn’t evacuated as most of the shops had already closed.

Fortunately the bomb disposal squad found nothing untoward and by 9PM bus and tram services were able to resume. Still, postal deliveries could be hampered on Thursday as the work at the postal sorting office was halted for a while.

