Imam Mohamed Galaye N'Diaye and mosque president Jamal Saleh Momenah told the commission that no Syria fighters visited the mosque, but were unable to convince lawmakers that the mosque defended a moderate form of Islam. They remained vague when it came to funding and made conflicting statements with regard to relationships with the Belgian Muslim executive, the umbrella organisation of the country's Muslims and their mouthpiece.

Perjury can lead to a 3 year prison sentence in Belgium.