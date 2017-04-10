Train traffic between Bruges and Aalter had to be halted at 7PM last night. The 300 passengers on the train involved in the crash were ferried to Bruges Station by bus. Others had to wait until the line was cleared. As soon as one line was reopened services heading inland from the coast were able to resume. Services from the interior bound for the coast were diverted via Deinze and Lichtervelde until a second track could be freed up.