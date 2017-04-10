It took over two hours before the train that had started its journey in the seaside resort of Blankenberge managed to get into Ghent station. A passenger on the train told VRT News that the train stood still for a full two hours and that there was no information from the state rail company. Supplies of water were handed out in some carriages.

Buses ferried 500 passengers to Deinze, while the train continued with 1,500 passengers on board towards Ghent.