2,000 stranded on crowded train for over 2 hours Author: CDC

Infrabel
Mon 10/04/2017 - 10:08 CDC Last night some 2,000 rail passengers were stranded on a train outside Deinze. The train had been diverted after another incident and the packed train full of day-trippers returning from the coast faced a far longer journey than usual. Some twenty passengers became unwell in the crowded carriages. Finally one exasperated passenger pulled the emergency break bringing the train to a standstill.

It took over two hours before the train that had started its journey in the seaside resort of Blankenberge managed to get into Ghent station. A passenger on the train told VRT News that the train stood still for a full two hours and that there was no information from the state rail company. Supplies of water were handed out in some carriages.

Buses ferried 500 passengers to Deinze, while the train continued with 1,500 passengers on board towards Ghent.