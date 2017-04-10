The Swedish authorities confirmed the woman’s identity of Sunday morning.

"Regrettably we have lost a compatriot in the attack in Stockholm. Our thoughts are with her family and friend”.

Out of respect for the victim and he family, the Foreign Ministry is not giving any further details about he identity.

"We knew through here family that she was missing. It took the Swedish authorities 48 hours to formally identify her. We have received confirmation this morning”, Mr. Reynders told the press agency Belga.

