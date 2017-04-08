Langerlo used to be a coal factory, generating energy by burning charcoal. Since this is no longer meeting modern standards concerning air pollution and sustainability, the factory was to be transformed into a biomass plant.

A company from Estonia would bring leftover wood and wood pellets from factories in the Baltic states to Langerlo to burn it there. The Flemish government would subsidise this project with as much as 2 billion euros due to past engagements, although the new Energy Minister Bart Tommelein (liberal) was not too fond of the idea. Critics claimed the project was not so "green" as some pretended, since in the end wood is being burnt.