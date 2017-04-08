The homejacking took place in La Louvière in 2014. The victims remain permanently handicapped. Petrovic was held responsible for the observation of the house when the attack was being planned, and for the guarding of the area during the raid.

Petrovic was not in court when he was convicted and was still on the run. Police have announced that they found him with his parents, on the Albert I Square in Marchienne-au-Pont, where he had been hiding for several weeks. Petrovic is a 31-year-old from the former Yugoslavia.

