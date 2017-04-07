The VRT's correspondent at the airport, Luk De Wilde, was talking of a queue of between 500 and 600 people at the desk where federal police are scanning travellers' passports.

Brussels Airport did not agree: "Yes, there was a long queue around 6.30AM, but this is not unusual at this time of day", said spokeswoman Anke Fransen. She said passengers had to wait 20 or 30 minutes at the passport checks. Brussels Airport sticks to its advice to passengers to arrive 2 to 3 hours before the scheduled departure.

Police think that the extra long queues this morning were due to the fact that many travellers had come earlier than necessary.