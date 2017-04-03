Brussels is hosting an international conference in Syria on Wednesday. Save The Children's Karen Mets says the cemetery is an attempt to publicise the fact that children are the war's greatest victims.

"It's creepy. We've been busy putting it up since this morning and when you looked through the dark and saw all those small graves of the children, it really hurt. Over 600 children died during the past year. Half were killed in and near schools. We feel that the conflict is largely being forgotten. Everybody’s talking about migration to Europe, but everybody forgets that the conflict still rages."