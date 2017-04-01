The usual average temperature for March is 6.8°C in Brussels. The usual average low is 3.1°C. Last month an average low of 5.3°C was recorded. Throughout March temperatures failed to drop below 2°C.

March 2017 was the fifth frost-free March since 1901. The other four years were 1983, 2003, 2012 and 2014.

A high of 21.8°C was recorded on 30 March. That's one degree below the highest high for March recorded on 29 March 1968.

March 2017 also witnessed a very high number of hours of sun: 155 hours compared with the usual 113 hours. It only rained on ten days compared to the average 17.