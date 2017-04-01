Wilbur Ross says the US administration intends to name and shame countries and producers involved in unfair trade practices. China is the main target, but Germany, Japan, Mexico, Ireland, Vietnam, Italy, South Korea and India are also named. Steel manufacture has also been identified as an important US industry that needs to be protected against unfair competition from abroad.

Mr Ross cites a list of countries that according to the US had been involved in dumping practices and had subsidised their steel producers in the past. Belgium is among the countries to feature on this list.