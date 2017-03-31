Watteeuw (Flemish greens) is one of the driving forces behind the plan and one of the architects. The plan, which makes life more difficult for those taking the car into the city centre, is triggering resistance from both motorists and self-employed.

As the introduction is coming nearer (Monday is the day), verbal abuse is increasing. On social media, Watteeuw was the target for some opponents, as Het Nieuwsblad reports. "Can we have this man interned? (reaction:) No, they wouldn't want him there either." Or: "Can you look for an Albanian (contract killer, red.) I contribute 500 euros and the whole thing is solved. We just shouldn't forget to put flowers on his grave on 1 November."

Or other comments: "He has to be killed, the jerk." And "What an arrogant face he has. I hope I never bump into him. (reaction:) "Well, maybe in a dark alley...."

Watteeuw remains calm but has notified the police. He will not file a complaint. "Police will make their judgement about how heavy this is."