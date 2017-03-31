The accident happened around 4 o'clock in the morning. A 22-year-old cyclist was apparently hit by a car when she was cycling. There was no trace of the driver. Police started a search, but the man has now turned himself in.
Ghent hit-and-run driver reports to the police
Fri 31/03/2017 - 11:40 Michaël Torfs A 20-year-old motorist from Kortrijk has reported to the police after a hit-and-run accident in Ghent. The victim is still in a life-threatening condition.