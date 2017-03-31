Turkish citizens living in Belgium and entitled to vote in the Erdogan referendum (whether or not Erdogan should receive more powers) can do so at the Turkish embassy. In the late afternoon, heavy incidents took place, in which four people got injured. One 70-year-old Kurdish lady was stabbed in the neck and was in a serious condition. Bystanders who wanted to intervene, were also stabbed.

There are different versions of how the incident came about. Some say the row started when three Erdogan supporters wanted to display posters at the embassy calling on people to vote "yes", others say a group of people stormed out of a café when some Kurds reported at the embassy to vote.

The scuffles were finished after 6PM, but a tense atmosphere reigned the whole evening. Police had their hands full to separate dozens of Kurds and Turks. Kurds are talking of a "deliberate provocation" and claim the incidents could have been avoided if the Turkish ambassador had been more alert.