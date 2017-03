Police were informed about an accident on the Ghent orbital road around 3.54AM. A woman on her bicycle was hit by car on the Charles de Kerckhovelaan, at the Citadelpark.

The incident happened at a place where cyclists can cross the busy road on a cycle path. There are traffic lights at the place, and a maximum speed of 50km/h applies. However, there are no details about the circumstances of the accident.

The driver fled the scene. Police have initiated a massive search.