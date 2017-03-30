The coalition parties making up the majority in Flemish Parliament (Flemish nationalists of N-VA, Christian democrats of CD&V and liberals of Open VLD) reached an accord on a compromise proposal on stunned slaughter, it was announced yesterday (see 'Earlier reports').

This was worked out by Piet Vanthemsche, who spent almost a year to take soundings from the different players involved in the issue (animal welfare organisations, the abattoirs, the different religious communities etc.) The text even has the approval of the opposition parties SP.A (socialists) and Groen (greens).

However, late yesterday, it became clear that neither the Jewish community nor Muslim organisations accept the text.