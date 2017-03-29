When you open the website, you will find a tool to calculate how much your property would yield on the renting market. You can fill in a specific questionnaire (how large is the property, where is it situated, do you have a good view (if any), is there an outside terrace, how many bedrooms does it have etc.)

In the end, the website comes up with a suggestion for a monthly rental price. This is usual for property owners, but it also allows you to see whether you are presently paying too much or not in your rental place.