The judge took into account that Delphine Boël grew up with her father and mother, in the Boël family. For that reason, she can be considered as his legal daughter, because she was raised in the Boël family and lived there as a child.

For the outside world, it was clear that they were father and daughter, and in this case, the parenthood cannot be questioned, judges argued.

In a nutshell: paternity is not just a biological thing, it's also about who raises you as a child and takes care of you. The judge ruled on this account that Jacques Boël is Delphine's father, and since she can't have two dads, her second claim can't be treated.