The body of the young woman was discovered on Sunday 22 January around noon. The corpse was hidden below a wooden construction at the seaside. The autopsy showed the victim died a violent death.

Investigators also discovered the body had been dragged across the beach over a distance of 40 metres. The evening before, she had gone on a night out with her boyfriend.

Police detectives spotted the man in the blue coat various times on video footage taken between 7AM and 2PM. He can be seen staring in the distance and also coming from the spot where the body was found. He can also be seen wiping over the sand with his foot. He was last seen at the Lichttorenplein at 14.07 going into the Diksmuidestraat.

The man is between 1.70 and 1.75 metres tall. All information is welcome via 0800/30300 or via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu