Mr Khan added that he is pleased that the President of the European Council Donald Tusk has called on EU member states to guarantee the residency rights of UK nationals living in other EU countries.

Neither EU nationals living in the UK nor UK nationals living elsewhere in the EU "should not be used as trading chips in the negotiations".

The Mayor of London favours “flexible migration”, citing the example of builders. Of the 300,000 construction workers in the London just half were born there. Of the 50% that were British-born, a fifth are set to retire within the next 5 years.

“If the number of migrants falls, we won’t have enough workers to meet London’s needs. It’s not just in construction, but also in financial services, technology, life sciences etc. If London suffers, the rest of the country will suffer too.”

As London is home to one of the World’s great financial centers, Mr Khan believes that a bad Brexit deal would not only hurt his city, but would also hurt the EU too.

"Any jobs lost in London wouldn’t go to Paris, Frankfurt or Brussels, but to other financial centers like New York, Singapore and Hong Kong”. A hard Brexit would be a lose-lose scenario for both the UK and the EU”.

Mr Khan call for the people of the EU to put pressure on their politician during the Brexit negotiations. “My message is: call on your leaders to negotiate in the common good so that everyone negotiating has a common aim, to maintain prosperity in the EU”.