After the Belgian immigration department refused to issue a humanitarian visa, the family appealed to the immigration disputes council. The council ruled in favour of the Syrians, but this was only a preliminary ruling that suspended the refusal to issue the visa. The family's lawyer should then have asked for the immigration department's decision not to issue a visa to be annulled, for good, but that did not happen. As a result Mr Francken now says that the immigration department's decision has become final and appeal procedures are at an end.