Greenpeace claims that the oil company Total is endangering the reef as a result of oil drilling in the area. The Greenpeace activists, who gathered in Antwerp to scale an oil tank, a gas flare and a 90m high chimney, included Bunny McDiarmid, Greenpeace’s international director. The protest forms part of the Break Free movement, a platform of citizens and organisations, who call for an end to the use of fossil fuels.
Nous sommes à Anvers pour protester contre les plans de @Total de réaliser des forages pétroliers dans l'embouchure de l'amazone #breakfree pic.twitter.com/D7tSqqMdjd— Greenpeace Belgium (@greenpeace_be) 27 maart 2017