The man gave an interview to the VRT crime journalist Caroline Van den Berghe (photo). He was apprehended himself for a while, but was soon released (see below).

On Thursday, a man drove his car at high speed onto the pedestrian shopping area at the Meir. Passers-by and shoppers managed to get away just in time. The man, a 39-year-old French national, was stopped by police a bit further on. He was carrying weapons in his car.

Yesterday, magistrates filed official charges against him, linked to "attempted terrorist murder" though they added it's too early to confirm he actually planned a terrorist outrage or not. The riot gun in his car was not ready to be used and there was no ammunition.