The man was so drunk, that detectives had to wait a long time before they could actually question him. They had to wait the whole evening and the whole night, and finally managed to hear him out this morning around 10 o'clock.

The questioning took about an hour; it was decided afterwards to extend his custody and open an investigation into attempted terrorist murder - a decision had to made as he had been in custody for almost 24 hours, being apprehended around 11AM yesterday, red.

Still, it remains uncertain whether he actually had a terror attack in mind. He may also have been drunk and lost his common sense, maybe causing terror but without a terrorist plot in mind. Nobody got injured in the attack, but his driving at high speed through the shopping street is enough to be convicted.