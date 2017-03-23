Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter Mr Michel voiced support for the UK but also his feelings of empathy for all Londoners who are now in mourning or affected by the attack on the Palace of Westminster.
"Belgium stands fast with the UK in the fight against terrorism"
Thu 23/03/2017 - 10:13 CDC Belgian leader Charles Michel was among the first foreign dignitaries to voice his abhorrence at the attack on the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. The attack came on the day that the people of Belgium marked the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks at the airport and on the metro.