"Dear families with countless victims around the world you share these deep wounds caused by deadly madness. Let me put to you this one conviction. It is the responsibility of every one of us to make our society more humane and more just. Let us learn to listen to each other again, to respect each other's weaknesses and to put them right and above all let us dare to be tender. On this day of awareness and recollection our country owes you this commitment."

King Filip speaks in English towards the end of our video.