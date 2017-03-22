Author: CDCManneken Pis salutes 22/3 emergency workers
Twitter//Jeroen Lenaers
Wed 22/03/2017 - 11:18 CDC Manneken Pis, one of the iconic symbols of Brussels, is today kitted out in a fire-fighter's uniform. It's the Manneken's way of paying tribute to all rescue workers involved in the Brussels attacks at Maalbeek metro station and Brussels Airport exactly one year ago. 32 people died and over 300 were killed in the terrorist outrage. As in many places across Brussels a special ceremony was held here too.