The White House says that the president is looking forward to meeting NATO colleagues to reconfirm the US's strong commitment to NATO and to discuss issues important to the alliance and in particular the shared responsibilities of the allies and NATO's role in combating terrorism.

President Trump triggered concern by insisting the allies should do more for defence. He has also suggested co-operation with Russia in the fight against the terrorist outfit IS.

The US president memorably called Brussels a hellhole following the 22/3 attacks. Consequently, his visit is expected to attract considerable interest. Press agency AP reports that Mr Trump's trip to Brussels will probably be his first foreign journey as president.