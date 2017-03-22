At Brussels Airport a minute's silence was held at 7:58AM, the exact time of the blast.
During the ceremony in the departure hall also attended by PM Charles Michel Eddy Van Calster sang "Stars" in remembrance of his wife, Fabienne Vansteenkiste, a Brussels Airport worker, who died in the attack. Hundreds of people including victims, political leaders, airport staff and members of the emergency services attended.
The names of the 16 people killed in the airport blast were read out one by one. After King Filip laid a wreath a minute's silence was held with all activity including flights at a standstill at the airport.
