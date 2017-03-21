Mr Francken got involved in a discussion on Twitter in which a member of the public used the hashtag peopletrafficking in connection with the MSF operation to rescue lives off the Libyan coast. The Twitter user asked Mr Francken if he supported people-trafficking. Mr Francken replied "No" and went on to claim that MSF was responsible for even more deaths by rescuing people off the coast. "They should stay away. They are people-trafficking. This has nothing to do with refugees. Illegal migration" he wrote.
@ArmandVervaeck @azgbelgie nee— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) 20 maart 2017
@azgbelgie @De_Regent @ArmandVervaeck met er te redden veroorzaakt u indirect alleen maar meer doden.— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) 21 maart 2017
@SDemeulemeester @azgbelgie ze moeten er wegblijven. Ze doen aan mensensmokkel. Heeft niets meer met vluchtelingen te m. Illegale migratie.— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) 21 maart 2017
MSF Belgium responded by saying that they regretted the fact that the Belgian government was attacking them for rescuing thousands of lives.
We betreuren dat een lid van de Belgische regering ons aanvalt omdat we duizend mensenlevens hebben gered. @CharlesMichel— Artsen Z/Grenzen (@azgbelgie) 21 maart 2017