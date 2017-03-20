The fifth edition of the World Happiness Report puts Norway on first place, a first for the Nordic country, which takes over from Denmark. Denmark has to be content with second place, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, Finland and the Netherlands. Canada is the first country outside Europe, on 7.

Belgium moves one place forward and just manages to keep Luxembourg (18) and the United Kingdom (19) at bay. People living in the Central African Republic are less fortunate: they follow in last place. Burundi, Tanzania, Syria and Rwanda are also situated at the bottom of the table.