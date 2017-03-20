The messages were published by De Standaard. Groen says that they were posted by employees of the Antwerp police force responsible for guarding and transporting prisoners. They are said to go back to 2015 and 2016.

On 14 November 2015, one day after the Paris attacks, somebody wrote: "I stop watching the extra TV reports for a while, as the Dolfke (the little Hitler, red) in me is getting worked up". The report that police had cremated the body of a Muslim by accident, triggered this reaction: "They should do it more often!"

Still after the Paris attacks, somebody wrote "time for a cleansing operation. Time for action, police and army side by side (...)" A colleague reacted by posting the secret location where machine guns are being kept. The messages also reveal racist and sexist content.