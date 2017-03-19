Up to five people are believed to have been injured. Rescue workers are looking for survivors in the rubble of the building. It's not ruled out that there has also been a fatality.

Several other houses were also damaged. Cars parked in the vicinity of this busy commercial area were showered by debris.

Tram lines 81 and 95 have been suspended. Buses are ferrying stranded passengers to their destination. Bus line 48 too is affected.

