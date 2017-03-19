Huge explosion rocks Sint-Gillis (Brussels) Author: CDC

Sat 18/03/2017 - 17:29 CDC A big explosion completely destroyed a house in the Brussels suburb of Sint-Gillis on Saturday. A second house also collapsed. A gas leak is thought to be the most likely cause of the disaster. After the explosion the house near the Barrière was completely gutted by fire.

Up to five people are believed to have been injured. Rescue workers are looking for survivors in the rubble of the building. It's not ruled out that there has also been a fatality.

Several other houses were also damaged. Cars parked in the vicinity of this busy commercial area were showered by debris.

Tram lines 81 and 95 have been suspended.  Buses are ferrying stranded passengers to their destination.  Bus line 48 too is affected.
 

