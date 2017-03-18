After his visit Mr Wilders took to social media to express his feelings on the East Flemish capital: "Just left Ghent! Magnificent city" he wrote on Twitter.

Ghent police were informed of the visit a little while ahead of the lawmaker's arrival. They have been unwilling to say how many officers were deployed to ensure the security of the controversial leader of the anti-Islam Freedom Party. As this was a private visit there were no political contacts, but Ghent burgomaster Daniël Termont was informed of the PVV leader's presence in his city.