The situation meant e.g. Dutch people could start a hairdressing salon without having to meet any conditions, while Flemings had to meet several conditions. This will now end.

The professions that are being deregulated include wholesale butchers, dry cleaners, bakers, hairdressers, beauty specialists, masseurs, opticians, undertakers, bicycle repairmen and dental technicians. Talks are underway to deregulate several professions in the building sector too. Flemish economy minister Muyters insists that existing legislation will guarantee the quality of the work done by people in these professions.