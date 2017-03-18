Drivers can download the app on their work smartphone. If they pick up their mobile, they hear a warning telling them that they are displaying dangerous behaviour and that they should put their phone to one side. They get a message on their mobile as well as a score that provides them with information about their smartphone use.

The company wants to show drivers that they have a responsibility to society. Use of the app is not compulsory, but so far not a single driver has refused to download it.

DBT Logistics’ Chris Delcroix: "My impression is that most drivers welcome the initiative". Several other firms have shown an interest in Freeedrive that was developed by a Belgian start-up company.

The daily De Standaard reports that last year alone Belgian police drew up over 108,000 reports regarding the use of a mobile phone behind the wheel. 30,000 reports affected lorry drivers. The traffic institute says that mobile phone use at the wheel is a more and more common cause of traffic accidents.