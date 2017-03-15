The accord was announced at the headquarters of the Flemish government. Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois (behind the microphones) and Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever (right) were visibly relieved.

All parties are accepting the so-called "Radicaal Haventracé" (the radical port link). Action groups such as Ademloos, stRaten-generaal and Ringland will abandon their attempts to stop the project. They had collected enough signatures to have a referendum held on the matter, but will not continue this effort. They also withdraw their procedure with the Council of State.