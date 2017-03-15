It was only last week that the owners of the property in the Holstraat in Ghent appealed for assistance via Facebook. They claimed that eleven Romani people including children had taken up residence in their home: "They are squatters. They are using gas, water and electricity at our expense and are stripping the house as well as the furniture. This is happening in the house that we bought two months ago and where we have our domicile."

"The police has attended the property but are refusing to act to clear the house. They acknowledge that there has been a home invasion. They say that everything needs to go via a justice of the police and that is a lengthy procedure. We are desperate."

East Flemish public prosecutors now say that no home invasion has taken place and that when the peace attended the property was uninhabited and not furnished.