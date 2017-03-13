The police suggest that public order could be threatened if the meeting goes ahead. The Flemish far right Vlaams Belang earlier announced it would organise a "counter demonstration" if the meeting proceeded.

This is the second occasion that such a meeting is banned in Antwerp. Last time round the meeting was to be staged in a public space. Today the meeting was scheduled for a private location.

A similar meeting in the Limburg town of Genk too is contested by Bart De Wever's Flemish nationalist N-VA. There the local Christian democrat mayor has decided to let the meeting go ahead.

Earlier an N-VA lawmaker insisted that it was not suitable for Turkish leaders to campaign here. Turks go to the polls soon in a referendum that will install a presidential regime.