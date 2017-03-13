The VBO is Belgium's most influential employers' organisation. Bernard Gilliot succeeds Michèle Sioen and will head the organisation for the next three years. He also becomes the president of the Group of Ten, the consultation body where employers and unions meet to discuss important social economic dossiers. As such he will also play a crucial role in efforts to secure a new general framework agreement between unions and employers valid for two years.

The VBO's managing director Pieter Timmermans notes that Mr Gilliot has experience in the two most important dossiers facing the organisation: international trade and investments in mobility.