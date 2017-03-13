A member of the public was involved in a train accident at Beveren Waas around 7:30AM this morning affecting the Ostend - Ghent - Antwerp line. Passengers on the service involved in the accident were stuck on the train for around an hour and could only be evacuated from 8:30AM onwards.

Belgian rail expects disruption to continue all morning. Services between Ghent and Antwerp were suspended all morning. Buses ferried passengers between Sint-Niklaas and Antwerp-Berchem. Passengers travelling between Ghent and Antwerp were advised to travel via Brussels.