On Tuesday evening a group of mountain bikers found a 49-year-old man on a path between Blankenberge and Zeebrugge. He had been shot in the head and died of his injuries on his way to hospital.

A couple of hours later a 71-year-old woman died in a fire at her home on the Konininginlaan in Blankenberge. A fire expert quickly came to the conclusion that the fire had been started deliberately.

The suspect is the dead woman’s son. After the double murder he withdraw money with his first victim’s bank card. The police have a blurred photo of him doing so.

After having been questioned, the man was detained on suspicion of two murders. It is not clear what his motives were. However, he is reported to have had psychiatric issues for some time. He will appear before Bruges magistrates for a remand hearing on Tuesday.