A few days ago Ms De Block slated the insurance companies who she claimed had paid out compensation to just a quarter of victims.

However, Assuralia dismisses the criticism and points to figures it already presented to the Economy Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat). Mr Peeters confirms that he has seen the figures.

"I called Assuralia to ask for an explanation as to why so few victims had been compensated. They replied in a letter that of 75% of 1,361 victims have been paid out.”

"This is a different figure than what was discussed last week”, Mr Peeters said.

"I have stressed that all the victims should be pay out in full and I received an undertaking that this would be done."