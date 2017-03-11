During an interception the F-16 fly next to the target plane on its right and left-hand side and start for example to wobble their wings.

The Belgian and Dutch Air Forces have joined force and have been guarding the two countries air space together since the start of the year.

The VRT’s military expert Jens Franssen told flandersnews.be that the aircraft was on its way from India to the UK and had failed to respond several times to air traffic control.

Once intercepted, the Air Force pilots try and make eye contact with the pilot of the intercepted plane. An emergency frequency is used for communication between the two planes for the duration of the interception.