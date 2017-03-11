According to Mr Geens, the samples have been destroyed. Monday it will be five years to the day since the disaster in which 22 children and 6 adults were killed. The victims came from two schools, one in Heverlee (Flemish Brabant) and one in Lommel (Limburg).

They were returning from a skiing holiday in the Swiss town of Sierre. Six of the children that died were Dutch nationals, a British boy that was a pupil at the school in Heverlee was also among those that died.

Although the investigation into the disaster has been closed, at the end of last year, the Dutch Foreign Ministry asked the Swiss for the blood samples of the driver of the coach. The Dutch asked Belgium to support their request.

However, from an answer to a written question tabled by the Flemish Green federal MP Wouter De Vriendt, it would appear that Belgium is not inclined to support the Dutch in their request. Mr Geens say that this would infringe the separation of powers.

Previously the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) made comments in a similar vein.

In his answer, Mr Geens wrote that the Swiss High Court had already refused a request to carry out further investigations on 27 July 2015. “This means that the investigation is closed for good".

"Obtaining a blood sample from analysis from a third party

for examination contravenes both Swiss and Belgian law on DNA. Moreover, the question is no irrelevant as the blood samples were destroyed when the investigation was closed", Mr Geens wrote.