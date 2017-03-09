The near-accident involving youngsters from Heverlee and Antwerp nearly happened at 6AM last Sunday. The children's parents intend to file a complaint.

One of the parents told VRT News: "It was dreadful. For several moments the children thought they were going to die."

The parents are also upset by the lack of communication.

"We as parents weren't told a thing, while the company should have informed us extensively."

The teenagers all received an email, though some were shocked because it did not contain any apologies. A spokesman for the travel firm explained that the drivers switched places at the next car park.