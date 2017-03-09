The people who found this unfortunate individual immediately alerted the emergency services, but all help came too late and the cyclist died.

Police are investigating what they see as a suspicious death. Public prosecutors have identified the victim as a 49-year-old from Bruges.

Fien Maddens of the public prosecutor's office explains: "Last night a group of mountain bikers discovered the cyclist on the ground on the two path. They attempted to reanimate him. The emergency services attend the scene but are unable to help. A police physician ascertained that the victim had been shot in the head suggesting a violent death."